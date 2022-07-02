Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,835,661 shares in the company, valued at $31,025,724,022.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock worth $355,891,104 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $330.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

