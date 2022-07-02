Elitium (EUM) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Elitium (EUM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00004269 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $22.86 million and approximately $160,967.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,181.59 or 0.99994873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.