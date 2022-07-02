Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,558 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

