Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $479.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.63.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

