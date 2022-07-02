Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.