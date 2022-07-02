Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 2,727 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock worth $1,414,250. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.