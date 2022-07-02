Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Synalloy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNL opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Synalloy ( NASDAQ:SYNL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 28.56%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $68,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Synalloy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

