Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.43 and its 200-day moving average is $269.66.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

