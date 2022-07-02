Ellsworth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CyberOptics worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CyberOptics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.53.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBE. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

