Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,683 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.14.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

