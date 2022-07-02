Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,953 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

