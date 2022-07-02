Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 381 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $145,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $3,558,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 237.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWI. Sidoti began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $104.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.51.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

