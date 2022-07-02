Ellsworth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

