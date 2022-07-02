Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Down 38.2% in June

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBKW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,174. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

