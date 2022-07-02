Emercoin (EMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,381.00

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $857,447.44 and approximately $7,381.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00042268 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,499,633 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

