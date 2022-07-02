Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSN stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,096. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

