Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 52,500 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.18% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,263 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

AAWW stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.25. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

