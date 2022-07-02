Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

