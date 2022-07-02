Empowered Funds LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,538 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,239,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.