Empowered Funds LLC Invests $4.65 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,490 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after acquiring an additional 646,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

WDC stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

