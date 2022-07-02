Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.33 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

