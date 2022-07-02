Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,847 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $3.13. Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.19%.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

