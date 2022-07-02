Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,677,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 2.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92.

