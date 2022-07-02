Empowered Funds LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.43.

REGN opened at $595.40 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $629.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,202 shares of company stock worth $10,148,585 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.