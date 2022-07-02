Empowered Funds LLC Trims Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,315 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for approximately 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 1.03% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of TBF stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

