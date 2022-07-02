EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 31st total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter worth $60,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter worth $63,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.92. 96,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,186. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.17.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.