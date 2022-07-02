Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.56.

EHC stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.90.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

