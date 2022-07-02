Energi (NRG) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and $154,099.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00084380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00259860 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00047253 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,959,217 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

