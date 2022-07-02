Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $1,584,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $388,000.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

