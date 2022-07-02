Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.17. 6,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 273,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

