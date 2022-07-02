Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Trading 2.7% Higher

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.17. 6,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 273,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.