EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Down 34.1% in June

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Shares of ESMT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.40. 308,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,348. EngageSmart has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $38.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,181 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in EngageSmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,773,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,899,000 after buying an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.