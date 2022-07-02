Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Down 66.1% in June

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Engie Brasil Energia has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $585.93 million during the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

