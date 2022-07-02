Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

EBF opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $522.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ennis by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ennis by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ennis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

