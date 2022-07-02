Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Down 44.3% in June

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ESGRP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 24,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,679. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

