Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,646 shares in the company, valued at $47,859,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,607 shares of company stock worth $3,714,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

