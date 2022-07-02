Epic Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,931.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003606 BTC on popular exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $10.09 million and $9,931.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Epic Cash

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,515,736 coins. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

