EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Down 6.9%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.93. 518,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,276,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

