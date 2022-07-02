Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Argus cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $846.60.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $673.03 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $672.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 228.78%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after buying an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

