Equity Distribution Acquisition (NYSE:EQD) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.94

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 149915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

