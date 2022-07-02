Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Esquire Financial stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.86. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.10.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.10 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

