European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $91.60

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 667356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.18. The stock has a market cap of £334.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.
About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)
European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.
