Evercore ISI Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $50.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,615,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 678,142 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,500,000 after buying an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

