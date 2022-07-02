ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.00

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $135,131.75 and $11.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000451 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars.

