Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.15.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.07 on Friday. Exelon has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
