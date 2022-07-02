Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exor from €107.00 ($113.83) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

EXXRF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.11. 2,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. Exor has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

