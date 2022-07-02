FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.75-$13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $332.67 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.90 and a 200 day moving average of $413.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $407.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,849 shares of company stock worth $13,454,185. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,518,000 after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,423,000 after buying an additional 41,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

