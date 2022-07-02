Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 695.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 755. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $55.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($63.83) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($51.06) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($46.81) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($58.51) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

