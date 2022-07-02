Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Trading Down 3.3%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.58. 6,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 37,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.