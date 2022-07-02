Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($47.42) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($47.54). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($47.42), with a volume of 5,102 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,865 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,865.
About Fidessa group (LON:FDSA)
Further Reading
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.