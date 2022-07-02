Field & Main Bank Acquires 1,155 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 1.3% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $42.55 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

